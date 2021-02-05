Sources say Police Chief fired, deputies now patrolling the city

National-World

HACKETT, Arkansas (KFSM) — Multiple sources have told 5NEWS that the Hackett Police Chief has been fired, though the mayor won’t confirm the information at this time.

It’s confirmed that the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are patrolling the city now.

On Friday (Jan. 29), audio from the sheriff’s office dispatch center shows that police were called to Hackett High School in response to a shooting threat at the school.

The audio from the recording depicts Hackett High School Principal Michael Freeman saying that Hackett Police Chief Ricci Pyle told him he was at home and that he needed to call the sheriff’s office in response to the threat.

Deputies then contacted Hackett Mayor Trini Harper to let her know what was happening, and the mayor stated that she would try to contact Pyle.

After deputies arrived at the school, Freeman told them that he received information about two juvenile females making threats to shoot up the school and he had both of them in his office, according to records.

Freeman told deputies that he was notified about the threat around 3 p.m. from both teachers and students. He said that one of the girls told a teacher to “wear red tomorrow.”

One of the girls allegedly told students that they would meet “Jerry,” which Freeman said was someone who was dead.

According to records, while waiting for the girl’s parents to arrive, they both told deputies it was a joke and that they did not want to hurt anyone.

It is now up to the prosecutor’s office whether or not they want to pursue charges against the girls.

Captain Philip Pevehouse said there wasn’t an actual 911 call because the principal just called the sheriff’s office directly.

5NEWS was unable to contact Mayor Trini by phone or at City Hall on Thursday.

