Inmates set fires during ‘dangerous disturbance’ at St. Louis City Justice Center

St. Louis (KMOV) — Firefighters and police were called to the St. Louis City Justice Center after inmates were seen setting fires from inside the building.

Crews arrived to the building located in the 2000 block of South Tucker Boulevard near Clark Ave for a report of a fire around 5:45 a.m. A News 4 crew saw a group of inmates setting flammable items, such as sheets, on fire from the upper floor of the north side of the building and throwing them out of a broken window. Several chairs, containers, and other debris can be seen from the street.

“We do have an ongoing and very dangerous disturbance at CJC right now,” Director of Communications for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Jacob Long said. “The situation is isolated to one area in the jail on the fourth floor. There is no risk for escape.”

As of 7:30 a.m., both Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards have arrived along with a small crowd who has gathered on the sidewalk to watch everything unfold. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what led up to this incident.

Since late December, this is the third time that authorities were called to assist with a disturbance at the center.

