NC teachers moved to the front of vaccine line

Onslow County, North Carolina (WLOS) — On February 10, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper announced that teachers and school staff would move to the front of the line during Group 3 of vaccine distribution.

Governor Roy Cooper’s choice to move school staff to the front of the line has left some senior citizens frustrated and fearful.

Many seniors in the area shared that they would like to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine but have struggled to get vaccinated due to the limited amount available. Some believe the new plans for Group 3 will only make getting vaccinated harder and the wait longer.

“I don’t want to get sick,” Diane Mckillop said. “I am almost 75, and I don’t want to end up on a ventilator in the hospital.”

Mckillop also expressed that she understands the situation and how it will benefit the return to in-person schooling and she is willing to take a step back.

“I guess I’ll have to isolate a little more if it means some teachers need a shot or some person who works at the school system,” Mckillop said.

Health departments in Eastern North Carolina are preparing for the additional vaccinations to begin on February 24.

Glenn Hargett, Onslow County Assistant Manager, said, “We are working on options to help get the 4,000 Onslow school personnel vaccinated as well as continuing to serve the elderly population”.

Hargett also said that vaccine availability and supply is the largest issue for most areas, but he hopes the help from Goshen Medical Center, Walgreens, and StarMed will allow as many vaccine distributions as possible.

