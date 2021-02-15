Hundreds honor man credited as modern Mardi Gras founder

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Since 1967 people across Mobile have paid tribute to Joe Cain, the man credited as the founder of modern day Mardi Gras.

“Happy Joe Cain Day we love it down here.”

Decades later and in the midst of a pandemic, that tradition is still very much alive!

“We miss Mardi Gras this year so we just wanted to have fun and enjoy what we could.”

In 2021 the celebration centered around Mobile’s Mardi Gras icon was not nearly a fraction of the tens of thousands of people drawn to downtown Mobile each year on Joe Cain Day, but the people have not forgotten how to party!

Between midtown and downtown, up to 1,500 people came out to celebrate.

“It’s the people’s parade, yeah it’s a day to celebrate.”

“It is do your own thing and it’s fun just to walk the streets and see what’s going on and visit with people.”

Honoring Cain’s character, Chief Slac, men dressed in native costume as Joe Cain’s mistresses and merry widows appeared on Dauphin Street.

“We love you all. Mardi Gras Mobile.”

For many, it runs in their blood, not only commemorating Joe Cain, but their loved ones who helped start it all.

“They were original celebrators of the original Joe Cain day and so we keep that tradition going in our family,” said Carmen Kearley, whose parents celebrated the original Joe Cain Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.