Singing teacher records special message for four-year-old girl battling cancer

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WTIC ) — A father and singing and piano teacher from North Stonington recorded a special Valentine’s Day message for a four-year-old in South Carolina who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Justin Gigliello read about Riley Faith Steep’s story on a Disney site and reached out to her grandmother. Riley has adrenocortical carcinoma, and she had surgery in September to remove a tumor.

“For a four-year-old, that’s an extremely tough thing to do. Adults can’t do it, I can’t do it. To just have the hope and the happiness that she has, it just, it gave me hope and it gave me positivity in my morning, and I want to reach out and see if there’s anything I can do. Sing a little song for her,” said Gigliello, who went viral in March 2019 after a video of him singing “Ave Maria” at Walt Disney World was posted online.

For Valentine’s Day, Gigliello recorded himself singing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” dedicated to Riley.

“And then he did send her the song, and I showed it to her and she was smiling, and I said, ‘He wants to be your valentine,’ and she said yes!” said Riley’s grandmother, Tiffany Page.

Page said Gigliello’s message could not have come at a better time as Riley is set to undergo another scan in just a few days.

“I just felt blessed that a lot of people care enough to send messages,” said Page.

“I want to see that video keep going, and people keep following her and saying prayers around the world,” said Gigliello.

The hope moving forward is that the prayers turn into a miracle.

“I’m hoping and praying that she gets better, that the bad spot goes away and that when I look at her, and that when I look at her, every time I see her, it will be a miracle,” said Page.

Anyone looking to support Riley can visit her Amazon Wish List:

Get well cards and packages can be sent to her PO Box:

Riley Faith

PO Box 7052

Spartanburg, SC 29304

