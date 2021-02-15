Valentine’s Day home invasion leaves one dead

National-World

HACKETT, Arkansas (KFSM) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed and another injured during a home invasion Sunday (Feb. 14) morning in Hackett.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a home invasion and shots fired at around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 300 block of Plum St. in Hackett.

When deputies arrived at the scene, one victim had been shot and killed, and another victim was injured.

Three juveniles ages 9 to 15 and one women were also found in the apartment unharmed.

Witnesses in the residence reported a tall white male entered the home by kicking in the front door. He was wearing a white hoodie with the hood over his head.

The suspect confronted an adult male in the downstairs portion of the residence and struck the man with a baseball bat. His injuries required medical attention.

The suspect then made his way up the stairs to a bedroom, where he came across a 34-year-old white male. The suspect then fired 5-6 shots and killed the man, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office reports.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

The shooting victim was found dead in his bed by deputies.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

The name of the deceased victim is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators have obtained a search warrant for the apartment for a forensic search to take place.

Investigators believe several persons of interest may have more information about the shooting.

The is an ongoing investigation.

