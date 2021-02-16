AFR rescues dog trapped between boulders

National-World

Albuquerque, New Mexico (KOAT ) — Albuquerque Fire Rescue made an amazing rescue Sunday in Bear Canyon, just off Michael Emery trail.

For nearly three hours, AFR worked to rescue Jax, after he ran off during a hike with his human. Because of the snow and slippery conditions, he fell between two boulders.

After Jax fell, his owner knew it was impossible to rescue him on her own, so she called 911; which they re-directed to AFR.

In an interview with KOAT, Jax didn’t have much to say but we’re sure he’s pretty thankful for all of those hard-working humans at AFR.

