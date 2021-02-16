Rescue teams begin search for missing persons after tornado hits coastal North Carolina area

National-World

Search and rescue teams are heading to Brunswick County, North Carolina to help find missing people after a tornado ripped through the area, leaving a trail of damage early Tuesday morning.

“As of about 1 am, our Regional Response Team (RRT-2) was requested by state EM to respond to Brunswick County to assist with locating missing persons after a tornado hit the area,” the Wilmington Fire Department said in a tweet.

The fire department said teams requested by the state emergency management are deploying to locate the missing people.

Earlier, the National Weather Service Wilmington Office said in a tweet, “Structural damage and power lines down along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area (Brunswick County). Avoid the area.”

Grissettown sits along US-17, about 45 miles south of Wilmington and 30 miles north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

About 140,000 people were estimated to live in Brunswick County in 2019, according to the US Census.

A tornado warning was issued for the county and it expired at 12:15 a.m. ET, the NWS said.

The storm is part of the larger weather system that is bringing brutally cold temperatures to much of the US, including a paralyzing ice storm that has walloped Texas, causing massive power outages.

CNN has reached out to the Brunswick County Emergency Management Office to get additional details on damage

Storms will continue in the area and tornado watches are still in effect for Eastern North Carolina, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy

Areas to the north of Wilmington including the Outer Banks through to Elizabeth City remain under watches until 8 a.m., he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.