At just 2 years old, an Ohio boy is hard at work plowing snow from his driveway

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (WLWT) — After a winter storm swept through Greater Cincinnati on Monday, many residents had to clear their driveways of snow — but one family got creative.

Kevin Koch of Bridgetown handcrafted a small snowplow using his son’s motorized toy car.

Koch’s 2-year-old son, Owen, then drove the small plow and cleared the family’s driveway all by himself. The adorable idea was caught on camera and sent in to WLWT by Koch.

How much snow did your area get? View the latest snow totals and forecast here.

Similarly, a 6-year-old in Burlington, Kentucky, is joining the ranks of snowplow drivers during this winter storm.

Jack, 6, stepped up when he saw snow-covered driveways in his neighborhood and wanted to help clear them off.

Jack created his own snowplow using a shovel and motorized car! He used it to help clear driveways and sidewalks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.