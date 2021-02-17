Home camera catches couple’s fall down steps

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — People have been slipping and falling all over the area since Sunday. Area hospitals have already seen people with broken bones due to the ice.

While some people, of course, don’t have a choice, others didn’t realize just how slick it is outside.

Louise Pewitt and her finance headed to the gym on Saturday when their Nest Camera couple fell down their front porch. The couple is a little sore on Monday but otherwise Ok from the fall.

“We’re leaving, and before I know it I’m at the bottom of the stairs on the ground next to Jake. That’s how fast it went,” Pewitt said.

“I lunge at her, I guess expecting to come in and save the day, and that’s when,” Jake Hochstetler said. I misstepped as well and hit the ice and went down as well.”

Ashley Del Toro tried to take her dog for a walk. However, the ice had other ideas. Del Toro said she is “fine, Just sore and bruised body and ego.” She said her dog was completely fine. He was a little non trusting of me taking him out the next day but he is doing great.

Kimberly Hale from Smithville said she thought this was just water on our steps before she and her kids fell down.

Doctors said local hospitals had seen mainly seen patients with broken bones and back injuries due to the ice. They’ve also seen a lot of people due to car wrecks happening out on the roads.

Dr. Tyler Barrett, the Medical Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said he understands people will want to get out and try and go sledding in this. His recommendation is that people should wear a helmet.

“Every year or so we see some pretty catastrophic head injuries when someone runs into a tree or they get a bad head injury from a sledding accident,” Barrett said. “So any sort of helmet you have, a bike or ski helmet, something like that is better than nothing.”

If people must go outside, doctors said they should make sure they have the right kinds of boots. There is extra staff on hand at the hospitals if people have to go to the emergency room for some reason.

“Kids should be playing because it’s a great opportunity to play but they should be playing safe. As we continue to have this weather especially as we get snow tomorrow, snow on top of ice could lend itself to the same ice related injuries,” Dr. Marla Levine with Vanderbilt Children’s said.

Vanderbilt Children’s doctors said they didn’t see very many weather-related injuries from Monday and they’re hoping it stays that way Tuesday. If you do need to go to the emergency room, Vanderbilt Children’s tells News4 they have plenty of staff on hand during this weather event to handle emergencies.

Around a half-inch of sleet fell overnight, which has made the roads even slicker than before bedtime Sunday. Use extreme caution if you are commuting today. Also, don’t crowd the plow.

The second round moves in this afternoon and will initially be a mix of freezing rain and sleet before becoming all snow later in the day.

