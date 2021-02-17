Man allegedly threatened woman and left severed rabbit heads on her car

National-World

Manchester, New Hampshire (WBZ) — New Hampshire police issued a warrant for a 24-year-old who is accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car.

Manchester Police said Tuesday the warrant stems from a December incident involving 24-year-old Estevan Hincapie.

On December 29, a woman told police that a man she knew had been threatening her through text messages, and told her that he “left her a surprise outside.”

Police said that when the woman went outside, she found the rabbit heads.

Hincapie is wanted on charges of criminal threatening and cruelty to animals.

Anyone who knows where Hincapie is located is asked to call Manchester Police.

