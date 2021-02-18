High school student killed in shooting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A high school student was shot and killed in the area of Grand and Elm Streets in New London on Wednesday night.

New London Public Schools superintendent Cynthia Ritchie did not identify the student in a statement on Thursday. However, she confirmed that the victim was a New London High School student.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I inform you about the tragic and sudden loss of one of our high school students,” Ritchie said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and to the entire school community of which this student was a beloved part.”

New London police said they received a call about gunshots being fired around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials arrived and found the 17-year-old male in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New London County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.

They said the shooting does not appear to have been random.

Anyone with information is asked to give New London police a call.

Ritchie said that crisis intervention teams made up of trained professionals will be on hand to help students, families and school personnel cope.

“Counselors are available at all schools for any students or staff members who may need support surrounding this loss,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.