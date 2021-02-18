Toro recalls nearly 7,000 snowblowers due to amputation hazard

National-World

Bloomington, Minnesota (WDJT) — Toro is recalling nearly 7,000 snowblowers due to an amputation hazard.

Toro says they’ve received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of Feb. 18.

According to their website, the recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed here: toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information

The recalled snowblowers — manufactured in Jaurez, Mexico — were sold from November 2020 to January 2021, online and at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide. Approximately 6,700 were sold.

