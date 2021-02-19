Crews work to stabilize dangling construction crane in midtown Atlanta

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta (WGCL) — Crews are working to stabilize a construction crane as it dangled from a midtown high-rise Friday morning.

The under-construction building where the crane was seen dangling is near 14th Street and Spring Street. Authorities have shut down portions of nearby roadways, asking people to avoid the area.

This is not the first time Atlanta has seen a crane-related incident. Stay with CSB46 News for more details on this developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.