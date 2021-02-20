Embattled coroner asks county to pay her legal fees

National-World

Covington, Georgia (Rockale Citizen) — Newton County’s controversial coroner has informed Commission Chairman Marcello Banes that she expects the county to pay for her legal defense against the county’s efforts to have her removed from office.

County Manager Lloyd Kerr filed a petition Jan. 29 with the state Coroner’s Training Council to remove Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts from office, alleging several incidents of misconduct.

Bailey-Butts was elected in November and took office on Jan. 1.

