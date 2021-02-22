Loved ones of Tony and Leila Lewis not letting tragedy of final moments taint their memory

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — For decades, Tony and Leila Lewis were fixtures in their community, touching so many people who showed their love outside of the couples home Saturday afternoon, leaving candles at their steps which now lead to an unrecognizable pile of ashes and memories.

The husband and wife were found dead inside of their home following a massive fire Wednesday night.

Neighbors described hearing an explosion following multiple gunshots.

Mobile police believe the couple was murdered.

“I have no words for just looking at this,” said Rev. Franklin Robinson Jr., the couples pastor at Greater Pine Grove A.M.E church.

Loved ones lined their street to pay tribute and remember the couple who loved to dance, the life of every party, who loved their family and community dearly.

“I think this is what they would want us to do, mingling with other people, talking about the memories we had with them, the laughter, the fun,” said their niece, Letecha Lang.

Leaning on each other for strength as they endure overwhelming emotions.

“A lot of anger, an extremely large amount of hurt and that’s why we’re here today to help with that hurt.”

Two irreplaceable people, leaving a hole in their aching hearts.

“We know in due time broken hearts do heal.”

Trusting that justice will come.

“Everything will be brought to justice and it will come to the light.”

“Let them look at those pictures of those two for the rest of their lives, that would be justice for me.”

The family says they appreciate all of the support they’ve received from the community and organizations like Black Lives Matter and Community Action Partnership and the work being done by police.

They ask for continued prayers as they heal.

