Parents find over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl in glow worm bought at Arizona thrift store

PHOENIX, Arizona (KCTV/KSMO) — Phoenix parents received quite the surprise as they were cleaning a new toy they had recently bought for their baby. The parents bought a glow worm from a thrift store in El Mirage and made the startling discovery Friday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune, the parents were cleaning the glow worm and opened the back to put in batteries and found a sandwich bag packed with pills. They called Phoenix police and gave the bag to officers.

Police say the bag contained more than 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl. Sgt. Fortune said due to the dangers of fentanyl, officers are unable to field test the pills but noticed they had “m-30” engraved on them.

Police are using this example as a reminder for parents to inspect all open and previously owned items.

