Science Center uses cranes to bring in animatronic dinosaurs for new exhibit

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — More than a dozen animatronic dinosaurs made their way into Hartford on Monday.

The Connecticut Science Center welcomed parts of their new exhibit called “Dinosaurs Around the World.”

Some of the dinosaurs needed a giant crane parked outside so the staff could then use their upstairs doors to roll them in.

“You are going to encounter life size dinosaurs and they are going to roar to life with full animatronics sounds and immersive environments,” said Sean Nadeau, Marketing and Membership Manager for the Connecticut Science Center.

The exhibit will get you face to face with several creatures.

Around the World is set to open March 6.

