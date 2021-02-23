Mom says Catholic school expelled her 3 kids over her side job

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A Sacramento mom says her three young kids were expelled from a catholic school because she sells sexy videos online.

The principal at Sacramento’s Sacred Heart Parish School says the family is no longer welcome and they can’t even pick up their things left in class.

Crystal Jackson says she and her husband take her “hot mom” persona and turn it into a profit. It started with a post on Reddit as a way to spice up her relationship with her husband Chris.

“Someone was like, ‘Hey why don’t you start an Only Fans?’” Crystal Jackson said. “We’re like what the heck is that?”

Now, more than a year later, she’s known as Mrs. Poindexter online and is making up to $150,000 a month selling access to photos and videos on her Only Fans account. Some of the pictures include nudity.

But not everyone is a fan.

“Now it’s kind of like we got caught, here is our secret life exposed,” she said.

Mrs. Jackson says last summer a group of moms found her site and started a campaign to get her three kids kicked out of Sacred Heart Parish, a catholic elementary school. At one point, the group sent anonymous envelopes including her explicit content to the diocese and school principal.

“They wanted my kids removed who are innocent to this whole thing,” Jackson said.

The group’s efforts worked. CBS13 obtained a copy of an email sent to the Jacksons which expelled their three kids from school. It reads in part, “Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students.”

It goes on to say, “We, therefore, require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.” The email was signed by the school principal Theresa Sparks.

The school would not comment on the story.

Mrs. Jackson says she will continue to post on her Only Fans and the family is applying to send their kids to another catholic school but worries they may be blackballed from the diocese in Sacramento entirely.

