Tiger Woods in surgery with ‘multiple leg injuries’ after rollover car accident near LA, agent says

Golf legend Tiger Woods was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the tweet says.

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after emergency responders pulled him from his vehicle, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez. A tweet from the department earlier said rescuers used the Jaws of Life to get him out of the vehicle.

Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery following the accident, according to Golf Digest, which quoted a statement from Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg. CNN has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. CNN has reached out to the hospital for his condition.

Crash scene

Aerial video recorded by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed the vehicle on its side off the roadway, which has four lanes and is divided by a median.

The sheriff’s department said Woods was the only occupant of the car that crashed in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Narvez said another car, not involved in the initial rollover incident, stopped after the crash and was rear-ended.

Woods’ vehicle suffered major damage, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation.

Recent injuries

Woods, a 15-time major champion, underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career earlier this year.

Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz in video posted Sunday on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed that he was “feeling fine” but a “little bit stiff” after his most recent procedure. He said he was scheduled to get one more MRI.

Woods previously had back surgery — a spinal fusion — in 2017 and made his return almost a year later. He went on to launch a remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019.

Any progress last year was hampered by yet another back injury and the pandemic, which heavily disrupted the golf calendar.

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said

Tiger last played competitive golf at the rescheduled Masters in November. He also played golf in a father-son event called the PNC Challenge in December in Florida.

Woods was the host of this weekend’s PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades and some proceeds went to his foundation – https://genesisinvitational.com/impact/.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct status of Woods’ vehicle.