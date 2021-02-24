National-World

70 year media conference goes fully virtual for the first time as Savannah State Host 70th Southern Regional Press Institute (Tigers Roar Staff SSU) — Students interested in working in journalism, public relations, and multimedia and digital communications are invited to attend the 70th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute (SRPI) at Savannah State University. The event’s theme, which takes place Feb. 25-27, 2020, is “Zooming Into 70th, A Legacy that Embodies Media and Education.”

“This year though we are virtual we still hope to create a well rounded experience for our speakers and students to learn an connect in this digital world,” said Kareem McMichael the director of the 70th Southern Regional Press Institute.

The conference will feature two keynote speakers, Award-Winning Journalist Lee Ivory, CEO of Ivory communications and former deputy managing editor of USA Today Sports Weekly, and Savannah-based Marjorie Young, founder, and CEO of Carriage Trade Public Relations® and author “Reputation Matrix™, Five Strategies to Increase Visibility, Credibility, and Positive Word of Mouth in the Community and Online.”

“I am exited for our guest speakers who bring a world of knowledge from the media field in various capacities and really excited to have Georgia senator Jon Ossoff and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to bring greetings,” said McMichael.

This year’s conference will also feature a virtual screening of the Emmy award-winning documentary Apollo on Saturday, Feb 27. Internationally renowned for having influenced American and pop culture more than any other entertainment venue, the Apollo Theater created opportunities for new talent to be seen and served as a launchpad for a myriad of artists. Academy and Emmy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the New York City landmark. To register for the screening, click here: bit.ly/theapollodocssuscreening

Founded in 1951, the Southern Regional Press Institute is a two-day conference that features keynote speakers, multiple concurrent workshops, contests, and a job fair. Through its workshops and speakers, SRPI provides training for elementary, middle, high school, and college students with an interest in mass media. The workshops are instructed by nationally respected journalists and media professionals. From 2013-2020, the institute has hosted more than 200 professional guest speakers.

A list of workshops, registration for the event as well as more information on the history of Southern Regional Press Institute are available on Savannah State University’s website. The direct link is: savannahstate.edu/class/departments/mass-communications/srpi.shtml

