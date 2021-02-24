Boyfriend expected to be charged in death of woman who had been reported missing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Kenosha, Wisconsin (Wisconsin State Journal) — The boyfriend of a woman found dead at her home after being reported missing weeks before is expected to be charged with her death.

Gia Buccieri Martin, 39, was reported missing on Jan. 26, with family saying she had last been seen the previous day. She was found dead on Feb. 14 at the home she shared with her boyfriend on the 5100 block of 14th Avenue.

The boyfriend, Roderick Lamar Smith, 39, has been in custody at the Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold since the day Martin was found, as police continued to investigate the cause of her death.

Smith is expected to be formally charged Wednesday.

On Monday night, police recommended charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, obstructing police and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Kenosha Police were releasing no information on how Martin was killed or where her body was found at her home.

A person familiar with the investigation who spoke with the Kenosha News said that after a person who visited the building reported a foul odor, police searched and found Martin’s body hidden on the property.

Smith has a history of domestic violence related convictions. In 2018, he was convicted of disorderly conduct-domestic violence. He was convicted of the same charge in 2017, although in that case more serious charges including fourth degree sexual assault were dismissed as part of his plea agreement. In 2016 he was convicted twice of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. His first domestic abuse conviction was in 2010, again for disorderly conduct. Based on the bond conditions recorded in court records, Martin does not appear to have been the victim in any of Smith’s past cases.

Martin’s death is the fourth homicide in Kenosha in 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.