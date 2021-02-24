Condo fire forces dozens of people to evacuate

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Dozens of people who live in an East Hartford condominium complex awoke to the shriek of fire alarms.

It happened at the Lamplight Condominium Complex on Burnside Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The road was closed but reopened later in the morning.

Everyone got out safely and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

The fire began in a third-floor apartment. The large building has about 50 homes.

Firefighters said fortunately the fire alarms worked and everyone was able to escape injury, including the person who lives in the unit where the fire started.

Initially, everyone had to evacuate, but they were slowly allowed to return home later in the morning. Although people who people who live in third floor units were still waiting to get the green light. The person who lives in the apartment where the fire started will likely not be able to return home on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross confirmed that it was helping one adult impacted by the fire.

East Hartford Fire Chief John Oats told Channel 3 that fighting fires in these kinds of conditions isn’t easy, so he’s proud that the men and women under his command who rose to the occasion.

“Certainly this time of year with ice on the ground and snow it adds to the degree of difficulty so we are thankful that all of the residents were able to get out OK and we are thankful that all the firefighters were able to do their job safely without getting injured,” Oats said.

While Burnside Avenue has reopened, some emergency responders remained on the scene as of 6 a.m. They urged drivers in the area to be mindful of them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.