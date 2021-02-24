Fifth graders show appreciation for frontline school nurses

National-World

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Fifth graders at Dana Elementary Schools are crafting “surprise care kits.”

The students decided to take on this activity to show their appreciation for what the school nurses have done since last March to keep the county’s schools safe.

The kids said they know the nurses are part of a dedicated group of frontline essential workers.

“It’s very important to recognize people because sometimes you don’t know what they’re going through,” said fifth grader Mary Beth.

The care kits include things like coffee mugs, lotion, candy, handmade cards from the students, bottled water and so much more.

“If you think about others, they will help you in return,” added fellow fifth grader, Landon.

The students in Lisa Roberts’ class were tasked with coming up with a plan, forming teams and then completing the activity.

Good job, fifth graders!

