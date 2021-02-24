Police: Man got into home, had a bowl of cereal, then fell asleep

National-World

CERES, California (KOVR) — Authorities say a Ceres family woke up to an unknown man who had somehow gotten into their home, made himself a bowl of cereal, then fell asleep on a chair.

The incident happen back on Feb. 16 at a home along the 1600 block of Richland Avenue.

Ceres police say officers responded to the scene a little before 6:30 a.m. after the homeowners woke up and found a strange man inside.

The homeowners woke the man up and told him to get out, but he allegedly refused to leave and instead fell back asleep. That’s when the homeowners called 911.

Officers arrived and found the man still asleep. He was woken up, identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Markus Durham, and arrested.

