First responders rescue man trapped in grain bin

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Shepherd, Michigan (WNEM ) — Police in Shepherd are commending the work of some local firefighters who rescued a man trapped in a grain bin.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Shepherd police officers responded to a call about a man trapped inside a grain bin filled with corn.

Officers didn’t have the equipment or training to properly handle the situation.

Crews from the Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department and Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Fire Department, as well as its Technical Rescue Group, were then called in to assist.

The first responders then safely rescued the man from the grain bin.

The Shepherd Police Department commended the work of the responding fire departments in a Facebook post.

“Although they’d probably never admit it, but they were absolute heroes today and saved a life,” the Shepherd Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Police officers and firefighters enjoy a healthy banter back and forth. They like to make jokes about us and doughnuts and we often remind them that rain can do their job. But, we consider them our brothers and sisters and are honored to serve with them!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.