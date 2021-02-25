Troopers find 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

National-World

Cookville, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers recovered 20 pounds of marijuana after pulling over a car going 105 mph on the interstate.

According to the THP, Trooper Murphy clocked the speeding 2014 Mercedes Benz on I-40 eastbound in Cookeville.

After pulling the car over, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle with Trooper Cobble.

The officers recovered 20 pounds of marijuana from the car.

News4 is working to obtain arrest records from this incident.

