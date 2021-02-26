Community helps raise $10,000 for Denver delivery driver after car stolen

National-World

Denver (KCNC) — An Instacart delivery driver in Denver received more than $10,000 in donations after his car was stolen last month. Emmanuel Tetteh of Ghana was targeted while making a grocery delivery to a home in Congress Park.

Tetteh left his new Hyundai Elantra running, when someone jumped in and took off. At the time, Tetteh was making a delivery to Julie Hendricksen’s family.

“We brought him inside the house because it was snowing and 18 degrees,” Hendricksen explained to CBS4.

Hendricksen decided to start a GoFundMe page for Tetteh.

“It was unbelievable. Within minutes people were donating,” she said.

Life has not been easy for Tetteh. His wife, who was a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa, passed away; his father died from COVID-19; and then somebody stole his car. Tetteh said he is grateful for the help he’s received from Henricksen and her family.

“They are so incredible family, so incredible. I can’t believe what they did,” he exclaimed.

Tetteh is hopeful that the donations will help him get back on the road again soon.

