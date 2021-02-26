Creating school-year memories for seniors

National-World

Kingsley, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Last year, the class of 2020 missed out on a lot. High school students who were juniors hoped that wouldn’t be their same fate in 2021.

“I was really saddened by the fact that they had to go through that. I never really expected us to do the same thing, which is kind of sad. Then at the same time, if they went through it, then we could go through, too,” said Zachary Polovitch, a Mountain View High School senior.

A group of parents in the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County got together to try to make the school year special for the seniors by giving them a surprise.

“Even if they might not know us personally, it shows how they feel about us, and being in our position this year, not getting to really do as much as we would normally,” said senior Marisa Ostir.

“People that we maybe haven’t really talked to or don’t really know, it’s really nice to know that they care about us and are supporting us to this year,” senior Hannah Geron said.

On the 21st of each month until the end of the school year, seniors will get bags filled with treats and messages.

“There was a lot of candy, but on the bottom of the Hershey Kisses, there were like little stickers that said like ‘Class of 2021 Seniors’ so that was really cute,” Sydney Barhite said.

Mountain View High School Principal Mark Lemoncelli says the parents have also started an adopt-a-senior program. All of the 57 students share their interests and are adopted by anyone participating. Despite the year of hybrid learning and missed events, they can still hope for good memories. The school is also trying to plan a prom for the seniors, something that last year’s class didn’t get.

