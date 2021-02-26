Putin critic Alexey Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony, Russian prison service says

National-World

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention center to a penal colony, state media reported on Friday.

The exact location and name of the penal colony was not revealed but Alexander Kalashnikov of Russia’s federal penitentiary service (FSIN) told reporters: “According to the court’s decision, he left to where he currently should be. Everything is done within the framework of the law and the current legislation.”

Kalashnikov added Navalny will be kept in “absolutely normal conditions.”

On Thursday, Navalny’s lawyers told CNN he had been moved from Matrosskaya Tishina detention center in Moscow but no details had been provided to Navalny’s team or his family on where he was being moved to.

Marina Litvinovich of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission (ONK), which observes treatment of prisoners, told CNN that Navalny is due to be sent to a “general regime” penal colony, the most common type of prison in Russia.

Litvinovich says prisoners are not usually kept in cells but sleep in dormitories and are divided into groups. She added prisoners can work if they choose to do so.

Russian authorities have categorized Navalny as a flight risk — a characterization the activist has ridiculed — so Litvinovich says he might be subjected to special supervision or searches.