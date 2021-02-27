Search for deadly shooting suspect ends with crash following a police chase

National-World

Blue Springs, Missouri (KCTV) — The search for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Blue Springs ended with a crash near Blue Ridge Blvd and Richmond Drive in Kansas City Mo following a police chase.

The driver of the vehicle who investigators were searching for crashed into a street sign pole. Debris from the wreck was scattered on the ground. Police had a crew tow the suspect vehicle away to be searched for any possible evidence.

“I didn’t see the crash happen I heard the crash,” neighbor Julie Corrigan said. “I heard the sirens and the helicopter immediately after that.”

Police took one man into custody in Corrigan’s neighborhood. “I saw someone running and I thought they had run between our houses,” Corrigan said. Cops were coming from all sorts of different directions.”

Officers took another person into custody less than one mile away from the crash near 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Blvd.

The investigation began when someone called 911 around 2:50PM Friday to report the sound of gunshots behind a building in a shopping area near 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road in Blue Springs. Police found a man shot.

“He was in the parking lot next to his car,” Blue Springs Police Department Lt. John Kingsolver said. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

The man later died at the hospital from his injuries. Blue Springs police shared a description of the suspect and his vehicle with Kansas City police who spotted the vehicle about 27 miles away from the shooting scene and eventually took two people in for questioning.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

