Social media videos of puppies being kicked, thrown leads to woman’s arrest
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A complaint about puppies being thrown, kicked and abused in social media videos led to the arrest of a woman from New Haven.
Anizya Elliott was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
Police said the incident happened on Sunday.
Officers arrived to a home on Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. They said they arrested Elliott following an investigation.
Two 6-month-old puppies were seized. They were transported to an animal shelter. No major injuries were reported.
Elliott was released after posting at $10,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on May 17.
