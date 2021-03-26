Elementary school gifted with guitars for low-income students interested in music

National-World

LOCUST GROVE, Georgia (WGCL) — A local elementary school got a very generous donation Thursday afternoon for students interested in music.

“This is something that is very unique for us, because that’s not something that we generally have access to,” said Carla Montgomery, the Principal at Luella Elementary.

Luella Elementary School students walked outside Thursday afternoon toward a giant truck filled with new guitars.

“I think that this opportunity is great, I’ve always wanted to learn the guitar,” said one student, Anya Allen.

Guitars 4 gifts, a nonprofit that has given more than 1,000 students access to their first musical instruments, donated these guitars to Henry For Music…another nonprofit that gives students the opportunity to participate in their school band or orchestra across Henry and neighboring counties.

“What we do is look for students who want to play instruments, who need to play instruments, and don’t have the resources available to them,” said Kevina Franklin, with Henry For Music, Inc.

The donation to Henry County Public Schools will help kickstart their guitar program.

“There should not, at all, be about someone who can afford music gets to play music, and that’s it,” Franklin added.

These organizations work with title one schools to ensure every student has access to a complete education, including music.

“We really wanted to build that foundation at the elementary level, we are a cluster of schools, so by building our program at an early age in elementary school, it just helps our middle schools and high schools, because if they develop that level, they want to continue when they move on to middle and high school,” added Montgomery.

These organizations are funded through grants, donations, sponsors, and the community.

The special delivery was made by PEI logistics trucking, a Henry For Music sponsor through their foundation, “Paradise Empowers” also supporting music teachers of Youth Orchestra United.

“It’s so wonderful to see the smiles on their faces,” Montgomery said.

