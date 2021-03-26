National-World

Woman arrested for throwing beagle out of moving vehicle (WFSB) — A woman in Norwalk was arrested after police received a report that a dog was thrown out of a moving vehicle last week.

Police said that 56-year-old Helen Skulski of Wilton was charged with cruelty to animals.

Skulski turned herself in on Friday.

The incident happened March 9 on Connecticut Avenue around 2 p.m.

A witness told police she was driving near Keller Avenue when she suddenly saw someone in a nearby moving vehicle discard something out of the passenger window.

The driver did not stop.

The witness realized that it was a beagle that had been thrown out of the vehicle and pulled over to retrieve it.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital to be treated for superficial scratches.

Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said that the dog’s owners, which included Skulski, had contacted Norwalk Animal Control not too long after the incident occurred to say that they had lost their dog.

The dog was subsequently turned back over to the owners because there was no evidence at that point that the dog was mistreated by them.

Investigators said the beagle was in good condition when they later checked on it.

However, they said they eventually gathered enough evidence to support an animal cruelty charge. A warrant was submitted to a court and approved.

Skulski was ordered to not have possession of any animals.

The beagle and a cat were removed from her home.

She was held on a $25,000 bond.

