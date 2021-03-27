Dispute led to shooting inside salon, witness says

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One person was shot and suffered life-threating injuries Friday afternoon.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to a hair salon business in the 4300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

A witness at the salon told KCTV5 that it started as a fight between someone in the business and someone who walked in the business.

The witness said there had been a dispute between the two women earlier in the afternoon.

The argument escalated and one of the women pulled a gun and shot the other.

Police said she has serious injuries.

