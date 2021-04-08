Lawmakers want Haywood County identified as NC’s elk capital

National-World

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two mountain lawmakers want Haywood County to be designated as North Carolina’s elk capital. Rep. Mark Pless (R-District 118) and Rep. Mike Clampitt (R-District 119) have introduced the bill in the General Assembly.

It has been 20 years since elk were re-introduced into Haywood County’s Cataloochee Valley, part of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Clampitt said it’s appropriate to identify Haywood as the state’s elk capital, a designation that will also help promote tourism. He said the bill is just starting in committee.

Wildlife biologists estimate the initial herd of 25 elk has grown to about 200.

