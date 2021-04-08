Man climbs over fenced area of elephant exhibit at Milwaukee County Zoo

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A man climbed over a locked, fenced area of the elephant exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo Wednesday afternoon, April 7.

The Milwaukee County Zoo says it happened around 3:25 p.m.

Officials with the MCSO say the man did it to “impress his daughter.”

According to the zoo, the visitor began to climb over a secondary fence, but did not breach that barrier and never shared space with the zoo’s African elephants, who were outside at the time.

He was detained by a park worker until law enforcement arrived.

The Milwaukee County Zoo was closed at the time of the incident, and visitors were making their way to the exits.

Authorities say the man had been warned that the area was restricted.

No injuries were reported.

