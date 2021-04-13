2 metro Atlanta amusement parks increasing pay for the 2021 season

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Two metro Atlanta amusement parks announced a pay increase for employees during the 2021 season.

According to a spokesperson, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water wage increases for a variety of jobs, many at the highest levels in the parks’ history.

Employees can earn up to $15 an hour for a wide range of positions.

“Six Flags is committed to recruiting team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service. It is critical we offer competitive wages to attract and retain our valued employees,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “We are committed to being the Employer of Choice in the metro Atlanta region.”

The parks are looking to fill thousands of positions for the upcoming summer season.

Food and beverage operations, retail, park services, security, and lifeguard teams will see the most substantial wage increases, officials said.

Available positions at Six Flags Over Georgia will pay up to $15 an hour and up to $13 an hour at White Water.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and can apply online at sixflagsjob.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted by park management to begin the virtual hiring process.

