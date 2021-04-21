Children’s Wisconsin meets $15 million challenge to help address mental and behavioral health in kids

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Children’s Wisconsin says its largest single donation in history, $15 million, has been met through a dollar-for-dollar challenge from the Reiman Foundation.

In total, Children’s Wisconsin says $30 million was raised to help address a growing mental and behavioral health crisis in kids.

“The generosity of the Reiman Foundation and those who met their challenge has been critical in accelerating our work and is helping to inspire more donors to support our full vision. We made great progress in 2020, but more must be done to meet the needs of our kids,” said Peggy Troy, CEO, Children’s Wisconsin in a statement.

In November 2019, Children’s Wisconsin announced a comprehensive $150 million systemwide five-year investment. Seven initiatives have been designed for the investment including: universal screening for mental health, school-based mental and behavioral health programs throughout the state, a therapist fellowship program and partnerships with inpatient and residential area providers.

