Feds: Powder Springs man indicted for allegedly defrauding a college out of $2 million

POWDER SPRINGS, GA (WGCL) — A Powder Springs man was indicted for allegedly defrauding a college out of more than $2 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Denis O. Makori, 34, of Powder Springs, was indicted by a federal grand jury for a business email scheme that targeted a Pennsylvania university.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release a fraudulent email was sent to a university that purported to be from a medical supply company. The fraudulent email allegedly had payment instructions that directed school officials to transfer payments to an account that allegedly belonged to the medical company.

The university, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, transferred more than $2 million to the bank account, and the bank account was allegedly controlled by Makori.

After receiving the funds, Makori reportedly moved the money from the bank account to other bank accounts associated with his logistics company. Some of the funds were sent to Kenya and other people associated with Makori, the U.S. Attorney’s office alleges.

“Business Email Compromise schemes like this alleged one are a big reason why the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force, comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, was launched in February,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “It takes a combination of education and our priority to investigate and prosecute these cases to make it a deterrent to those who contemplate committing these crimes.”

