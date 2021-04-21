Recreational weed bringing in extra money for mid-Michigan communities

National-World

Mid-Michigan (WNEM) — Marijuana is bringing in more green for local municipalities.

“We have collected $280,013.20,” Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said.

That amount is what Bangor Township has received from marijuana taxes since Jan. 1, 2020. Rowley said ideas on how to spend the cash are being passed around.

“Roads, that’s kind of a big one,” Rowley said. “Some other things is water and sewer projects. We have a fire department that is just fabulous, but we have buildings that are falling apart. We have fire trucks that need to be replaced. Something that we need to take a look at, economic development. Although it may not be as flashy as new roads or new pipes or sewers, something we should take a look at.”

Rowley points out there is no deadline to make a decision on how the money will be used. Rowley is expecting to see even more revenue from marijuana sales in the years to come.

In the meantime, Rowley said the township board will gather input from residents on what to do with the surplus so that every cent counts.

“This is not the time to act like a 10-year-old at Christmas with a gift card. So we’re going to think long and hard about how we’re going to spend this and make sure it’s the best use of the money,” he said.

Experts say the business of legal pot is also spreading rapidly nationwide, seeing strong growth and it could even breach the $20-billion mark in 2021.

