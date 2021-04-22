11-yo girl delivers baby after mom goes into labor at home

National-World

MOLALLA, Oregon (KPTV) — An 11-year old Molalla girl has quite the story to tell. She delivered her baby brother with the help of a 911 dispatcher Thursday morning.

Jordan Eck says Thursday morning she felt some pains, she was still over two weeks from her due date and didn’t think too much of it. When her water broke she knew her son Kobe was on his way.

Eck says she called to her 11 year daughter Shyanne who was asleep upstairs.

Shyanne says she came downstairs to find her mother in labor. She called 911 and says she knew she needed to remain calm.

“I feel like at the moment I was just thinking I need to be, I was kind of like shocked but at the same time I was like need to be here for my mom.” Shyanne said.

“I was screaming for my daughter because she is kind of the calm and collected one like that,” Eck said.

In the moments following Shyanne would become a delivery nurse.

“I was just like we just have to do it here and then she got on the ground and I saw his head. I had called 911 and they were like guiding me through the steps of what to do,” Shyanne said.

“I think even though we were in shock, we had that in the back of our mind that you know delivering baby usually requires professionals and we are just here on the bathroom floor,” Eck said.

“By the time of her second push like his whole body just came out and I kind of like grabbed his shoulders and grabbed him out and I could barely hear the 911 operator,” Shyanne said.

She says she was a little concerned at first because the baby was not crying, but everything turned out just fine. Paramedics arrived in the moments after the birth and Eck and Kobe went to a hospital in Oregon City where they were given a clean bill of health.

Back home they have quite the story to tell, all are happy everything turned out well. Shyanne says she wanted to be there for the birth, but ended up getting a whole lot more.

“It all kind of worked out crazy and I ended up delivering him so I got to be there,” Shyanne said.

“Everything was perfect I could not have asked for a better delivery even though it was on the bathroom floor,” Eck said.

The family says they are overjoyed with the community and grateful for the 911 dispatcher and the paramedics who came to help.

