Louisville woman says she was rear-ended, carjacked

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman’s life was turned upside down Monday morning when she was robbed at gunpoint for her car.

“I got out and looked at my bumper and I was like, ‘It’s fine,’ or whatever, I turned around and they had a gun out,” said the woman who didn’t want her identity revealed.

Despite that, she says she wants her story told so others like her can be aware.

“It just makes me angry because my car is nothing fancy, why? Were you just bored?” said the victim.

It happened early Monday morning on Lovers Lane near Fern Creek Road. That’s when a red sedan rear-ended her at the stop sign.

“It was just the passenger that got out and he got out normally with his hand in his pocket and I looked at my car and looked back around and he pulled a gun out and said give me your keys and I just said, ‘They’re in the car,'” the woman told WLKY.

She said the driver and the gunman were wearing face masks but said they both were young.

“When they pulled off, I was like did that really just happen? It didn’t hit me for a while,” she said.

To her surprise, her car was found abandoned two days later near Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway. But her purse, belongings and much more were gone.

“They took the whole exhaust off from the front to the back, they took all of my stuff out of it, my rim was bent, they blew a hole through my motor, I don’t know how that happened,” she said.

Knowing what she knows now, she wishes she would have stayed in her car and waited until other drivers in the area drove by before getting out or driving to a nearby business with surveillance cameras.

She said the carjackers may have shaken her up initially.

“At the time I didn’t have anything to protect me, I learned my lesson now,” she said.

But her peace of mind remains intact.

“They inconvenienced me enough so to be scared or to be whatever, that’s only going to inconvenience my life more so why be scared?” she said.

Police tell us no arrests have been made in this case. The woman says family and friends helped replace the stolen parts of her car and she’s back on the road again.

