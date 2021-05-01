15-month-old girl hit by vehicle, left with life-threatening injuries

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say a 15-month-old girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Portland on Friday.

At 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an injury crash outside a home in the 2200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue. When they arrived they learned that girl had been hit by a car in the driveway.

The 15-month-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The involved driver stayed on scene and is speaking to investigators. Northeast 81st Avenue is closed between Northeast Thompson Street and Northeast Tillamook Street while the investigation takes place.

Police say additional information will be released when appropriate.

