Medina Spirit wins the 147th Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit won the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The 3-year-old brown colt was trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, who becomes the winningest trainer in the history of the Derby with his seventh victory. Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez notched his fourth win at the Run of the Roses.

Medina Spirit entered the Derby with the sixth best odds at 12-1, winning over second-place Mandaloun, third-place Hot Rod Charlie and Derby favorite Essential Quality at fourth.

The attendance for the Derby was 51,838. NBC commentators said the Derby is believed to be the most attended sporting event in the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Preakness Stakes, the second race in the Triple Crown, is scheduled for May 15 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.