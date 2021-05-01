NASCAR race car makes pit stop at park for a cause

National-World

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A NASCAR race car made a pit stop in Hartford on Saturday.

Nurtec ODT NASCAR Racecar #51 stopped at Bushnell Park for the Miles 4 Migraine Walk.

The car is part of a Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and Rick Ware Racing partnership and Military Salutes Program honoring military service members.

Active-duty service members, veterans and their families face unique challenges and are disproportionately affected by migraine, organizers explained.

In particular, the car honors Andrew Pendersen-Keel, who died during his military service in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

In the upcoming Coke600 race, Pendersen-Keel’s name will be etched in the windshield of Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT NASCAR. His family was on hand Saturday morning and discussed why raising awareness is so important to them and to military families everywhere.

Efforts like Miles 4 Migraines help raise awareness and give funding opportunities for migraine research.

