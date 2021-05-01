Police: Wanted suspect arrested with illegally modified gun

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say a wanted suspect has been arrested with an illegally modified semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

On Thursday at 7:20 p.m., detectives and officers located 20-year-old Marquise Brazile in the area of North Hunt Street and North Dana Avenue.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) and Family Services Division (FSD) were able to safely arrest Brazile, who was in a stolen vehicle. Police say at the time of his arrest he was armed with a loaded .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine which he was sitting on in the driver seat.

Investigators say the pistol appeared to be equipped with an auto sear device which was later determined to be missing parts rendering it inoperable. Police say when these illegal devices are put on a pistol they allow a semi-automatic gun to become fully automatic when the trigger is pulled.

Brazile was wanted for several outstanding warrants and was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

