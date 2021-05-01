Veteran donating fishing charter in online auction; every bid helps injured service members across country

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It’s been 10 years since Marine Corps veteran Johnny Morris’ dream come true transformed into a harsh new reality.

“I knew I was gonna join the marines from the time I was a little boy. I saw my uncle come home in his dress blues. He’s a marine as well and I told my mom, ‘That’s what I wanna do!’”

At just 25 years old his third combat deployment in Afghanistan would be his last.

“Not an easy thing to go from, you know, being young and invincible to waking up in a hospital bed and not knowing what you’re gonna do with the rest of your life.”

Morris lost his leg while helping a farmer get rid of bombs that had been buried on his land.

“Stepped right on it. Kicked my legs out from under me and I was flying through the air. I could see that my boot was missing.”

These days he goes by Captain Morris.

A picture of him shows him on his boat with a big smile, fish in hand, wearing his prosthetic leg chartering for his company UnderToed Fishing Charter, a name that serves as an ice breaker for his guests.

“When people get on the boat I tell them, “If you fall overboard i’m not coming, because I swim in circles like a one footed duck so we’ll have two people that’ll need to be saved.’”

A venture made possible by Semper Fi & America’s fund, an organization that has provided invaluable support for Morris’ family all these years.

Now he’s hoping to help give back during The Fund’s virtual auction.

He’s donating a half day inshore fishing trip.

Every bid will support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches.

The auction ends Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

All money raised goes back to support veterans in the program.

