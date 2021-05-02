All-female realtor team ranks as top-selling in Nashville & Tennessee

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — In the midst of a seller’s market, one Nashville team of realtors has sold more units than any other group. Erin Krueger, the woman at the helm of The Erin Krueger team, has led them to the top five years in a row, selling between 370 and 558 homes any given year.

“To build what I’ve built it took over 80 hours a week for years and I learned the hard way,” says Krueger. “I was sick. Your body can only take so much.”

Krueger was the top-selling realtor in Nashville before starting her team in 2015. On her own, she sold over 300 units a year, earning the ranking of the 14th individual realtor in the country. She started her team to set a boundary for herself and give people a chance to learn the business.

“I met some really incredible people who just wanted an opportunity to knock it out of the park, so I hired them,” says Krueger.

Over the years, her team has grown to eight licensed realtors and four support staff members. The team of twelve is comprised entirely of women.

“I’ve seen lives changed, I’ve seen women that have come off a divorce that had lost their confidence that are boss ladies now,” says Krueger. “I’ve seen ladies that maybe didn’t have a huge savings and now they’re buying investment properties. It’s super rewarding.”

Krueger moved to Nashville in 2003 for a job in advertising and marketing. She had fallen in love with the city after a professional trip to Music City and an $80 cab ride to Franklin. Her interest in real estate was born from her upbringing near Philadelphia.

“I grew up on a farm so my parents always just bought property and I always thought that was really cool from an investment point of view,” says Krueger.

Krueger earned her real estate license at the age of 24 in the midst of pursuing her advertising career in Nashville but admits she never planned to use the license. A twist of fate at work changed her trajectory.

“One time my boss who I was working for kind of asked me to do something that I didn’t think was on the up-and-up and I said ‘you’ll have my resignation by the end of the day,’” recalls Krueger. “But when you give your resignation and you have nowhere else to go, it’s like ‘well, let’s give this a try.’”

The transition to real estate has been profitable. Since the start of her career as a realtor 16 years ago, Krueger has sold more than 3,000 homes, totaling more than $1 billion in sales.

She says a major part of her success was due to earning her MBA in 2011 through the University of Maryland. Krueger says it helped her secure commercial clients she otherwise would not have been able to work with without the specialized training.

“My job is to make sure the team has business for years down the road,” says Krueger, who will represent over 2,200 projects coming up for sale within the next four years.

Krueger works with 52 developers throughout the Midstate to be the sole realtor team representing each home as it comes up for sale.

After winning multiple awards within the real estate community, Krueger has a new goal on the horizon. In late 2021, she will launch her coaching business to work with realtors both new and seasoned.

“I’ve been asked by agents all over the country to coach them and I haven’t had time because I’m selling real estate,” says Krueger.

Krueger says she will help realtors who need to break through a plateau, as well as brokers looking to build a positive and winning culture within their team.

“I’ve been very blessed, I’ve surrounded myself with these ladies now and I look at my team and I’m like ‘wow, this is pretty awesome what we’ve created here,’” says Krueger. “I think it really trickles down from the top. If you really empower somebody, you don’t need to worry about the competition. You instill in them everything they need to be the very best version of themselves.”

