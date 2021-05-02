High school seniors create their own prom experience

National-World

MESA, Arizona (KPHO) — For many high schoolers, prom is one of the most anticipated events of the school year. But for a lot of Arizonans, prom didn’t happen this year. That was the case at Red Mountain High School so seniors Anthony Jeffery and Keon Holley set out to change that, creating a prom night of their own. “We just kind of felt like we had to do it for the last time ever,” says Jeffery.

The two brainstormed how they could make it happen. “Honestly, we thought it was going to be kind of easy when we first started,” said Holley. “And then we started to make the phone calls, and we realized this is going to be harder than we thought it was going to be.”

Hiring a DJ, finding a venue were just some of the tasks that needed to be done. And these are tasks often done by event planners, not second-semester high school seniors. “It kind of was difficult trying to keep things together,” says Jeffery. “Like in class, I’d be stepping out taking phone calls.”

Jeffery and Holley eventually had to form an LLC called OmniEvents, to protect themselves in case something goes wrong. “Starting the LLC kind of gave us a basis to make sure everything was smooth,” says Jeffery. “And we had insurance on top of everything.”

It’s all added up to over a month of preparation. And while tedious at times, Jeffery and Holley have no doubts about whether it was worth it.

“Going through high school, I just feel like prom at the end of the year is a really memorable experience,” says Jeffery. “So we kind of just wanted to end it with a bang, put something special on it.”

Jeffery and Holley did say that everyone was required to wear a mask upon entering the venue and that there were several different spaces in the venue for social distancing.

